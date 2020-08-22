UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Chaudhary Suggests YouTube Channels For Provincial Assemblies

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 45 seconds ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 02:02 PM

Fawad Chaudhary suggests YouTube channels for provincial assemblies

The Federal Minister says that the powers should not be restricted only to the Chief Minister as the problems can be solved if these powers are delegated to lower level.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said that provincial assemblies should have thier own YouTube channels on Saturday.

Fawad Chaudhary said that the powers should not be restricted to Punjab Chief Minister as these powers should be delegated to the lower level as well.

“The performance of all provincial governments must be clear and visible,” the federal minister said.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conferencec in Islamabad.

Fawad Chauhdary also said digital media was flourshing fast and print media was dead now.

“We have to adopt digital media,” said Fawad Chaudhary, pointing out that they needed to go along with the modern technology.

“We shall progress if we go along with the technology,” said Fawad Chaudhary.

He claimed that his prediction about digital media proved correct and now it was flourshing. He stressed that there was great need to adopt technology in media industry.

“We all are not members of the Royat-i-Hilal Committee,” said Fawad Chaudhary, adding that it was modern technology era and they all should adopt the new technology. “The importance of the technology can’t be ruled out and we can’t close our eyes from its strength,” he further said.

He also talked about Indian Prime Minister Modi during his press conference. He said he came to power through democratic way in fact Modi was a “fascist”.

He also suggested “Provincial Financial Award” to meet the economic challenges at the provincial level.

Related Topics

India Dead Islamabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Technology Punjab Progress YouTube National University Fawad Chaudhry Media All From Industry

Recent Stories

Three women die, 25 injured in Sahiwal road accide ..

9 minutes ago

Germany reports more than 2,000 virus cases in 24 ..

9 minutes ago

Rice exporter's vows to provide decent conditions ..

9 minutes ago

Man kills daughter for honour in sargodha

19 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted to death in sargodha

19 minutes ago

Court acquits Atiqa Odho in liquor possession case

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.