Fawad Chaudhary suggests YouTube channels for provincial assemblies

The Federal Minister says that the powers should not be restricted only to the Chief Minister as the problems can be solved if these powers are delegated to lower level.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said that provincial assemblies should have thier own YouTube channels on Saturday.

Fawad Chaudhary said that the powers should not be restricted to Punjab Chief Minister as these powers should be delegated to the lower level as well.

“The performance of all provincial governments must be clear and visible,” the federal minister said.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conferencec in Islamabad.

Fawad Chauhdary also said digital media was flourshing fast and print media was dead now.

“We have to adopt digital media,” said Fawad Chaudhary, pointing out that they needed to go along with the modern technology.

“We shall progress if we go along with the technology,” said Fawad Chaudhary.

He claimed that his prediction about digital media proved correct and now it was flourshing. He stressed that there was great need to adopt technology in media industry.

“We all are not members of the Royat-i-Hilal Committee,” said Fawad Chaudhary, adding that it was modern technology era and they all should adopt the new technology. “The importance of the technology can’t be ruled out and we can’t close our eyes from its strength,” he further said.

He also talked about Indian Prime Minister Modi during his press conference. He said he came to power through democratic way in fact Modi was a “fascist”.

He also suggested “Provincial Financial Award” to meet the economic challenges at the provincial level.