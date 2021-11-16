Fawad Chaudhary tenders apology before CEC for his remarks

(@FahadShabbir)

The Minister says that he respect CEC in personal capacity but he is mouthpiece of the cabinet and sometimes the words he speaks are not his own words.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th, 2021) Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday apologized from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for giving remarks against Chief Election Commissioner

Fawad Chaudhary said that he respected the country's institutions.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters outside the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on Tuesday. The minister had appeared before the commission in relation to his comments about the CEC a few weeks earlier.

Fawad Chaudhary had said that Chief of the commission was a "mouthpiece of the Opposition."

During today's hearing, the minister told members of the commission that he is a lawyer himself and does "not want to get caught up in show-cause notices."

"Lawyers do not start fights with the courts," responded the ECP members. "You fight inside the court, not outside them." On it, Fawad Chaudhary said that as the minister of information, whatever he said is the policy of the cabinet.

The minister said that he is the mouthpiece of the cabinet and sometimes his words were not his words. He said that he personally respected the CEC, adding that he did not abuse anyone.

He said, "I am sorry,".

At this, the members of the election commission directed Chaudhry to submit his apology in writing.

Talking to the reporters about the joint session of the Parliament convened on November 17, Fawad said that the government is ready to implement electoral reforms in its true spirit.

The minister wondered why the Opposition cries foul whenever the government talks about bringing electoral reforms. He said the PTI-led government is ready to speak to all parties concerned for electoral reforms.

"We are ready to talk with the sincerest of intentions with everyone," he underlined.

"The Opposition should sit with us and in tomorrow's session, they should go over the amendments and if they need it to be amended, then they should bring forth those amendments," he said. "We will discuss it. But reforms are necessary."

He reiterated that the government's allies had reposed their confidence in the prime minister's leadership, adding that Pakistan needs judicial and media reforms as well.

Fawad Chaudhary said that he also spoke about the controversy stirred by a signed affidavit of the ex-chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan, Rana Shamim, in which he levelled serious allegations against the former chief justice of Pakistan, Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar.

Shamim had stated in the affidavit that he was a witness to the then chief justice directing a high court judge to ensure Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz do not get bail before general elections 2018.

The information minister hit out at Shamim, alleging that he is staying in London at Nawaz Sharif's expense. "Hussain Nawaz is dealing Rana Shamim," he claimed. "Nawaz Sharif has even paid the fees of the affidavit that Rana Shamim submitted," he added.

Chaudhry said that when individuals are used to malign the reputation of institutions, then a crisis ensues. "This is why I think the notice taken by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah is a reasonable decision," he said.

He lashed out at the PML-N, accusing the party of "orchestrating a campaign against the country's institutions." Chaudhry said he considered Shamim's statement as an attack on Pakistan's judiciary.