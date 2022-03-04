Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as big conspiracy

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting says the enemies of Pakistan will be failed like in the past.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2022) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary strongly condemned the terrorists’ attack on the mosque in Qissa Khwani Bazar, terming it a big conspiracy.

Fawad Chaudhary said that the incident had connectiity with the past but made it clear that they had fought with such conspiracies, and this time again, the enemies of Pakistan would be failed.

The statement came after 30 people accepted martyrdom and over 50 were injured in a suicide attack on a mosque in Qissa Khwani Bazar area of Peshawar.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan said that one police official was martyred.

He said that two attackers tried to enter a mosque in the city's Qissa Khwani Bazaar and fired at the policemen standing guard. As a result, one policeman was martyred while the other was critically injured, the CCPO said.

Following the attack, a blast took place in the mosque.

Police official Waheed Khan said that the explosion occurred as worshippers had collected in the Kocha Risaldar mosque for Friday prayers.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

Shayan Haider, an eye-witness, said that he was preparing to enter the mosque when a powerful explosion threw him to the street.

He said when he opened his eyes he saw dust and bodies everywhere.

Asim Khan, media manager of Lady Reading, said 30 bodies were brought to the hospital so far. The reports suggested that there was chaos as doctors struggled to move the many wounded into operating theatres. The hospital waas put on red alert and more medical personnel have been called to LRH.

He said the area had a number of markets and was usually around the time of Friday prayers.