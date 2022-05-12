UrduPoint.com

Fawad Chaudhary Warns Maryam Nawaz Of Legal Action For Defaming Him

Fawad Chaudhary warns Maryam Nawaz of legal action for defaming him  

The former minister has demanded the PML-N vice-president to provide him names of his relatives whom he got government jobs, otherwise, he would serve legal notice on her for defaming him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2022) Former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has demanded PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz to share the Names of his relatives whom he got government jobs.

Fawad Chaudhary warned that if Maryam Nawaz did not provide him with the names of his relatives who got government jobs legal notice would be served on her.

The reaction came after a local tv reported Maryam Nawaz saying that Fawad Chaudhary played his role in getting jobs for his relatives. She was talking to the reporters in Islamabad on Thursday.

A day before, she addressed a larger gathering in Sawabi and called it a successful gathering.

Maryam Nawaz has now been provided proper state security of police and Rangers.

