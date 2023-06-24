Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in sedition case

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2023) The district and session court in the Federal capital postponed the indictment of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry in a sedition case on Saturday, as he was absent from today's proceedings, according to sources.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the hearing to formally charge the former PTI leader.

During the session, Fawad's legal representative explained that his client was unable to attend due to illness and requested an exemption from today's proceedings.

In response, the judge inquired about the possibility of the former minister suffering from a heatstroke.

Subsequently, the judge granted the exemption request and directed Mr.

Chaudhry to appear in court on July 7 for the indictment.

It should be noted that Fawad Chaudhry, the former federal minister, was apprehended by Islamabad police at his residence in January on charges of "threatening" members of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

A case was registered against Chaudhary at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad based on a complaint filed by Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Omer Hamid Khan.

The charges against the former PTI leader include sections 153-A (promoting enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (spreading false information to cause public disorder), and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.