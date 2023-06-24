Open Menu

Fawad Chaudhary’s Indictment Deferred In Sedition Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 24, 2023 | 01:16 PM

Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in sedition case

The counsel for the former federal minister explains that his client is unable to attend due to illness and requested an exemption from today's proceedings.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2023) The district and session court in the Federal capital postponed the indictment of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry in a sedition case on Saturday, as he was absent from today's proceedings, according to sources.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the hearing to formally charge the former PTI leader.

During the session, Fawad's legal representative explained that his client was unable to attend due to illness and requested an exemption from today's proceedings.

In response, the judge inquired about the possibility of the former minister suffering from a heatstroke.

Subsequently, the judge granted the exemption request and directed Mr.

Chaudhry to appear in court on July 7 for the indictment.

It should be noted that Fawad Chaudhry, the former federal minister, was apprehended by Islamabad police at his residence in January on charges of "threatening" members of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

A case was registered against Chaudhary at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad based on a complaint filed by Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Omer Hamid Khan.

The charges against the former PTI leader include sections 153-A (promoting enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (spreading false information to cause public disorder), and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Information Minister Police Station Election Commission Of Pakistan January July Criminals From Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

23 minutes ago
 SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

25 minutes ago
 DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate inve ..

DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate investment trusts, inviting eligib ..

40 minutes ago
 SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condi ..

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condition

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss ..

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2023

5 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

13 hours ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State

14 hours ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

14 hours ago
 Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan