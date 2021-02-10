Fawad Chaudhary’s wife launches her own fashion label

(@fidahassanain)

The federal minister has confirmed that his wife has launched her own fashion label with the name of their daughter Nisa Hussain.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2021) Hiba Fawad, the wife of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary, launched her fashion label Nisa Hussain at a recently-held bridal show.

Renowned actress Resham and Hareem Farooq also took part in the bridal show.

Fawad Chaudhary’s wife displayed her brand’s collections at Hum Bridal Couture Week while Resham and Hareem appeared as the showstoppers.

“Pakistani bridal dresses are globally popular dresses,” said Hiba, the creative directive of Nisa Hussain, pointing out that colors and designs both were just awesome.

“Pakistan’s fashion industry has a name at global level,” she further said.

Fawad Chaudhary also confirmed that his wife had started label.

“I’ll politics as it is my forte. Hiba started her own brand with the name of their daughter Nisa Hussain,” said the federal minister.

Nisa Hussain is an amazing brand which has beautiful designs and essence of glamour and style.