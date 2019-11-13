UrduPoint.com
Fawad Chaudhry Advises PML-N To Submit Surety Bonds For Nawaz Sharif's Clearancea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 04:56 PM

Fawad Chaudhry advises PML-N to submit surety bonds for Nawaz Sharif's clearancea

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should not do politics on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health and arrange for the surety bond

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th November, 2019) Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should not do politics on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health and arrange for the surety bond.In a tweet, Chaudhry said the government has taken a major step and claimed that the there was a struggle going on in the Sharif family on the party leadership.The minister defended the government's decision to seek a surety bond by saying that former president Asif Ali Zardari and other convicts would want to use Nawaz's example and sending him without a process is not possible.The minister further said that it was high time that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stopped politicising their ailing leaders' health.

"We just want PMLN and its leadership to ensure the guarantee sought for the safe exit of the former premier," Chaudhry said.The minister also revealed that after such a precedent of sending a convicted felon out of the country had been set then other political leaders who are under custody or convicts serving time would also ask for a similar settlement citing the same concerns.On Tuesday the Federal cabinet agreed to remove the former prime minister's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on the condition that he confirm his return date and submit a surety bond to the government before getting a one-time permission to leave the country.

