ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad police on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has been arrested from Lahore following the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Kohsar police station on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan Umar Hameed.

The complaint invokes sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

It stated that Fawad, in a speech outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan's house, threatened the ECP and said that those who become part of the caretaker government in Punjab will be pursued until they are punished.

In a tweet, the Islamabad police also said that Fawad tried to incite violence against a constitutional institution and inflame the sentiments of the people. It stated that proceedings would be made as per law in the case