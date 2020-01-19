UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Chaudhry Blames PML-N Leadership For Increasing Inflation In Country

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 03:36 PM

Fawad Chaudhry blames PML-N leadership for increasing inflation in country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday has blamed previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for increasing inflation in the country.In a statement, the Federal minister said that everyone knows how much political opponents care for the masses.

While responding to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb's remarks, Fawad Chaudhry said that you should first return from Australia and your leaders from London then make statements against the government.Earlier, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb bashed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said that the inflation has badly irked the general masses.Despite giving relief to the people, the incumbent government has surged the prices of electricity, gas, flour, milk, medicines and other basic things, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Australia Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb London Gas Sunday Muslim Fawad Chaudhry From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves DFF’s three-year st ..

7 minutes ago

We must collaborate, commit to take action to reso ..

1 hour ago

4th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

2 hours ago

Global athletes to partake in Abu Dhabi World Prof ..

2 hours ago

Growth of regional logistics to intensify in 2020, ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.