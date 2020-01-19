Fawad Chaudhry blames PML-N leadership for increasing inflation in country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday has blamed previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for increasing inflation in the country.In a statement, the Federal minister said that everyone knows how much political opponents care for the masses.

While responding to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb's remarks, Fawad Chaudhry said that you should first return from Australia and your leaders from London then make statements against the government.Earlier, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb bashed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said that the inflation has badly irked the general masses.Despite giving relief to the people, the incumbent government has surged the prices of electricity, gas, flour, milk, medicines and other basic things, she added.