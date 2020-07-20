UrduPoint.com
Fawad Chaudhry Congratulates UAE Scientists On Successful Launch Of Mars Mission

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:12 PM

Fawad Chaudhry congratulates UAE scientists on successful launch of Mars mission

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Monday congratulated the United Arab Emirates for its historic achievement in its first mission to Mars, said UAE is investing in new technologies and achieved a milestone in its space exploration programme under the visionary wise leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Monday congratulated the United Arab Emirates for its historic achievement in its first mission to Mars, said UAE is investing in new technologies and achieved a milestone in its space exploration programme under the visionary wise leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, Fawad chaudhry hailed the UAE Young scientists and Science minister of UAE for the successful launch of Mars mission, adding, this is a great moment not just for the United Arab Emirates, but for all the international partners that are involved in exploring space.

He said it is an landmark achievement for the Arab nations in advancing global knowledge in the field of space and we are also proud for the UAE which was equally giving opportunities to its Emirati women who are working on the Mars mission.

UAE Science minister was commendable working on modern space programs with the collaboration of Japan and UAE is a only country who is having separate Artificial Intelligence ministry and Inducting youth.

He said Pakistan is looking at increased cooperation with the UAE in the field of space, museums and precision agriculture sectors.

Talking about stents , he said the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has already issued a license to the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) to manufacture cardiac stents in the country.

In Mid of August Pakistan will start its local manufacturing as its legal process is almost completed.

Fawad said PTI government was working on ensuring wide-range reforms in DRAP and the international standard stents will now be manufactured in Pakistan for the first time in its history.

He said Pakistan is also working on local manufacturing of X-ray machines.

He said Science ministry was in efforts to compete the international market with exporting our local manufacturing medical equipments.

Before the pandemic, hospitals invested less in ventilators as they are expensive and the devices were available mainly in some hospitals in bigger but now Pakistan is capable to manufacture its local ventilators and more with its exports, he mentioned.

Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan has joined the list of countries manufacturing ventilator.

He also emphasized that Pakistan needed to increase its exports by adopting modern technologies in Space and agriculture for obtaining desired results and cope with the fast changing global trends.

