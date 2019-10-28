UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Chaudhry Criticizes So-called Liberals For Supporting Extremists March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 03:00 PM

Fawad Chaudhry criticizes so-called liberals for supporting extremists march

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry talking to Twitter criticized the so-called liberals for supporting the extremists march just to express their hatred for Imran Khan, terming them people with dubious standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry talking to Twitter criticized the so-called liberals for supporting the extremists march just to express their hatred for Imran Khan, terming them people with dubious standards.

The tweet read: "A group of otherwise liberals is blinded by Imran Khan hate and supporting extremists march on Islamabad, any success to such marchers will mean end of Pakistan as democratic regime and a formation of Taliban style Govt ! Beware" In his tweet about Fazl-ur-Rehman's Azadi march on Monday, Chaudhry warned that if the current democratic regime succumbed to the marchers then it would spell doom for the future of democracy in the country.

He forewarned the liberal segment of society and asked them to beware of what they were wishing for.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Imran Khan Islamabad Technology Democracy Twitter March Fawad Chaudhry Government

Recent Stories

Shajreel Khan allowed to play club cricket

6 minutes ago

Civil society demands attention of authorities tow ..

2 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) removes encroa ..

2 minutes ago

IAF-19 to bring national, Int'l vibrant young art ..

2 minutes ago

US Turns Down Imprisoned Pilot Yaroshenko's Appeal ..

2 minutes ago

EXCLUSIVE: President Bolsonaro says people can &#0 ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.