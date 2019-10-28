Fawad Chaudhry criticizes so-called liberals for supporting extremists march

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry talking to Twitter criticized the so-called liberals for supporting the extremists march just to express their hatred for Imran Khan, terming them people with dubious standards.

The tweet read: "A group of otherwise liberals is blinded by Imran Khan hate and supporting extremists march on Islamabad, any success to such marchers will mean end of Pakistan as democratic regime and a formation of Taliban style Govt ! Beware" In his tweet about Fazl-ur-Rehman's Azadi march on Monday, Chaudhry warned that if the current democratic regime succumbed to the marchers then it would spell doom for the future of democracy in the country.

He forewarned the liberal segment of society and asked them to beware of what they were wishing for.