Fawad Chaudhry Declares Verdict Of Indian SC On Babri Mosque "Shameful"

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th November, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has declared the verdict of Indian Supreme Court shameful on Babri Mosque.In his messgae on social networkinbg site twitter, Chaudhry said, "The verdict of Indian Supreme Court on Babri Mosque is shameful, disgusting, immoral and illegal".