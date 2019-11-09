UrduPoint.com
Fawad Chaudhry Declares Verdict Of Indian SC On Babri Mosque "Shameful"

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 12:44 AM

Fawad Chaudhry declares verdict of Indian SC on Babri Mosque

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has declared the verdict of Indian Supreme Court shameful on Babri Mosque.In his messgae on social networkinbg site twitter, Chaudhry said, "The verdict of Indian Supreme Court on Babri Mosque is shameful, disgusting, immoral and illegal".

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th November, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has declared the verdict of Indian Supreme Court shameful on Babri Mosque.In his messgae on social networkinbg site twitter, Chaudhry said, "The verdict of Indian Supreme Court on Babri Mosque is shameful, disgusting, immoral and illegal".

