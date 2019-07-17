UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Chaudhry Files Defamation Suit Against Sami Ibrahim

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 18 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:31 AM

Fawad Chaudhry files defamation suit against Sami Ibrahim

He said that his repute was damaged due to propaganda stories against him on social media and TV channels.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has filed a defamation suit against journalist Sami Ibrahim.

Fawad Chaudhry in his defamation suit claimed that the journalist got fake news published against him.

He said that his repute was damaged due to propaganda stories against him on social media and tv channels.

The minister claimed that the journalist tried to blackmail him, adding that he declared him a foreign agent. He said that his personal and political life has been strongly affected due to this propaganda.

Fawad Chaudhry demanded that the court should give him a strict punishment.

Additional Session Judge Amjad Ali Shah will hear the defamation case against him.

Fawad Chaudhry had slapped journalist Sami Ibrahim at a recent wedding in Faisalabad.

Fawad Chaudhary alleged that the journalist had demanded Rs200 million for advertisements for BOL TV of fake degrees fame while he was the information minister.

He said that Sami Ibrahim started blackmailing him when he refused to provide him the revenue for ads.

Meanwhile, Sami Ibrahim had registered an FIR against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for slapping him.

Sami Ibrahim in his FIR had requested the authorities to take legal action against Fawad Chaudhry and register a case against him for abusing him and threatening him of dangerous consequences.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fake Degrees Technology Information Minister Social Media Marriage Bol Amjad Ali FIR TV Million Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Bird strikes: Marriage halls near Lahore Airport r ..

9 minutes ago

Lahore-bound PIA flight makes emergency landing du ..

18 minutes ago

Mr. Chips not being removed from Intermediate syll ..

30 minutes ago

33 minutes ago

Singer Ali Noor is back and better now

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.