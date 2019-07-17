Fawad Chaudhry files defamation suit against Sami Ibrahim

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has filed a defamation suit against journalist Sami Ibrahim.

Fawad Chaudhry in his defamation suit claimed that the journalist got fake news published against him.

He said that his repute was damaged due to propaganda stories against him on social media and tv channels.

The minister claimed that the journalist tried to blackmail him, adding that he declared him a foreign agent. He said that his personal and political life has been strongly affected due to this propaganda.

Fawad Chaudhry demanded that the court should give him a strict punishment.

Additional Session Judge Amjad Ali Shah will hear the defamation case against him.

Fawad Chaudhry had slapped journalist Sami Ibrahim at a recent wedding in Faisalabad.

Fawad Chaudhary alleged that the journalist had demanded Rs200 million for advertisements for BOL TV of fake degrees fame while he was the information minister.

He said that Sami Ibrahim started blackmailing him when he refused to provide him the revenue for ads.

Meanwhile, Sami Ibrahim had registered an FIR against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for slapping him.

Sami Ibrahim in his FIR had requested the authorities to take legal action against Fawad Chaudhry and register a case against him for abusing him and threatening him of dangerous consequences.