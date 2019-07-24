Fawad Chaudhry gives perfect response to Indian media

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Says US has schooled India and this is not the first time that India suffered humiliation at international level.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has clapped back at Indian media in a perfect way.

An Indian anchor asked Fawad Chaudhry regarding action against terrorists to which, the minister responded by saying politely that Pakistan has taken effective action against the terrorists.

He said that Kulbhushan Jadhav’s arrest is an achievement in this regard. The minister added that it is better India realises that Kashmir issue needs to be resolved.

Fawad Chaudhry said that US President Donald Trump offered to mediate Kashmir issue publicly. If India wants to keep its eyes and ears closed then it has no solution.

The minister further said that US has schooled India and this is not the first time that India suffered humiliation at international level.

US President Donald Trump has offered to serve as a mediator between Pakistan and India in their dispute over Kashmir.

While Trump’s offer is being welcomed in Pakistan, the Indian media is quite upset.

An Indian tv channel even ran the headline ‘Trump dropped Kashmir bomb on India’.

US President Donald Trump said India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged him to mediate on the decades-old Kashmir dispute with Pakistan, and he indicated that he was prepared to do so.

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," the US president said, a statement that appears to signal a shift in the US policy that the Kashmir issue must be solved bilaterally.

In response, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was on his first trip to Washington, told Trump he would have "the prayers a billion people in the sub-continent" if he was able to resolve the Kashmir issue.

He said he was hoping that the president would be able to "bring the two countries together," saying the United States could play the "most important role."

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar while commenting on Trump’s offer said that there was no official request on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for US mediation and the conflict should be settled in a bilateral format.