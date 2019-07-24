UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Chaudhry Gives Perfect Response To Indian Media

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 8 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:09 AM

Fawad Chaudhry gives perfect response to Indian media

Says US has schooled India and this is not the first time that India suffered humiliation at international level.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has clapped back at Indian media in a perfect way.

An Indian anchor asked Fawad Chaudhry regarding action against terrorists to which, the minister responded by saying politely that Pakistan has taken effective action against the terrorists.

He said that Kulbhushan Jadhav’s arrest is an achievement in this regard. The minister added that it is better India realises that Kashmir issue needs to be resolved.

Fawad Chaudhry said that US President Donald Trump offered to mediate Kashmir issue publicly. If India wants to keep its eyes and ears closed then it has no solution.

The minister further said that US has schooled India and this is not the first time that India suffered humiliation at international level.

US President Donald Trump has offered to serve as a mediator between Pakistan and India in their dispute over Kashmir.

While Trump’s offer is being welcomed in Pakistan, the Indian media is quite upset.

An Indian tv channel even ran the headline ‘Trump dropped Kashmir bomb on India’.

US President Donald Trump said India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged him to mediate on the decades-old Kashmir dispute with Pakistan, and he indicated that he was prepared to do so.

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," the US president said, a statement that appears to signal a shift in the US policy that the Kashmir issue must be solved bilaterally.

In response, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was on his first trip to Washington, told Trump he would have "the prayers a billion people in the sub-continent" if he was able to resolve the Kashmir issue.

He said he was hoping that the president would be able to "bring the two countries together," saying the United States could play the "most important role."

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar while commenting on Trump’s offer said that there was no official request on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for US mediation and the conflict should be settled in a bilateral format.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Washington Narendra Modi Trump United States Fawad Chaudhry Media TV Billion Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

44 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 July 2019

54 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissanc ..

9 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

10 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Rena ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.