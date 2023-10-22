Open Menu

Fawad Chaudhry Meets IPP Patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Fawad Chaudhry meets IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry met Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen on Sunday.

IPP Information Secretary Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan told APP that Aun Chaudhry was also part of the meeting.

She said the meeting discussed political situation in the country and the upcoming general election.

Sources said Fawad Chaudhry would become active in politics from the IPP platform now after keeping in low profile for many months.

To a query, Dr Firdous said her party would continue extending unwavering support to democracy in the country, and added that the party leadership was dedicated to addressing problems and issues of the public.

