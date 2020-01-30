UrduPoint.com
Fawad Chaudhry Meets Sindh Governor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:49 PM

Fawad Chaudhry meets Sindh Governor

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here Thursday discussed matters related to promotion of Hydroponic Agriculture Technology in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here Thursday discussed matters related to promotion of Hydroponic Agriculture Technology in the province.

Discussing in detail the application of the technology used for cultivation of wide range of crops with high yields without need for vast areas of land, the two agreed that country needed said such interventions.

The minister for science and technology also mentioned that readily available resources, through the very use of the latest techniques could also address the challenges of diminishing water resources critical for agriculture.

