Fawad Chaudhry planning to quit PTI: Journalist

He is really upset over losing information ministry.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) Renowned journalist Haroon ur Rasheed has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) itself is a problem.

“Look at Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry’s issue. First he slapped a journalist and now he has written to cabinet division challenging appointment of Arshad Khan as ptv MD,” he said.

He said that the post of PTV MD is honorary, adding that Fawad Chaudhry is raising this issue despite not being an information minister anymore.

Some people say that Fawad Chaudhry has been meeting Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar along with some other politicians, the journalist said.

He added that Fawad Chaudhry has been planning to quit PTI and join PPP as he is really upset over losing information ministry.

Fawad Chaudhry had recently slapped journalist Sami Ibrahim at wedding in Faisalabad.

Media sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan can consider removing Fawad Chaudhry from federal cabinet.

The pressure is mounting on the government from the journalist community who stand in support with Fawad Chaudhry.

The journalists are demanding an action against Fawad Chaudhry for his abusive behaviour.

Sources further said that an anti-Fawad group is also activated in the PTI that is busy lobbying against him.

On the other hand, the close aides of the prime minister who are already not on good terms with Fawad Chaudhry, have raised the matter with Imran Khan.