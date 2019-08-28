Fawad Chaudhry responds to Rahul Ghandi anti-Pakistan comments on twitter

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has strongly criticised the anti-Pakistan tweet of Indian politician Rahul Ghandi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has strongly criticised the anti-Pakistan tweet of Indian politician Rahul Ghandi.In his message on social networking site twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said, "Biggest problem of your politics is confusion, take a stance closure to reality, stand tall like your grandfather who is symbol of Indian secularism and liberal thinking".

Chaudhry also posted a heroic couplet of Faiz Ahmad Faiz.Rahul Ghandi in his tweet said that, "Kashmir is India's internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere".