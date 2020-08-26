Fawad Chaudhry says electric buses to be run this year

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said Federal Law Minister Farogh Nasim and Advisor to PM Shahzad Akbar would make the procedure for repatriation of Nawaz Sharif.

Fawad Chadhary said that Nawaz sharif had not been out if his advice would have been accepted that time.

“Nawaz sharif is fine now and is moving freely in London,” said Fawad Chaudhry. He also criticized opposition parties, saying that these were not serious. He said Fazl ur Rehman was the only man in opposition who was serious about running the move against PTI government.

“Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman is only serious man to make this government fall,” said the Federal Minister, advising JUI-F Chief to wait for at least two years.

He stated that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was anxious only because his “livelihood” came to an halt.

He expressed these views while speaking in a sitting on electric buses in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said he he always gave him respect.

“Moon can’t change its pivot if Mufti Muneeb and I ask it,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhary said that electric buses would be run in Pakistan this year.

Fawad Chaudhary said Daewoo Pakistan and Skywill Company would for a strategic alliance to bring electric abuses to Pakistan.

He expressed these views through his Twitter account.

Fawad Chaudhary said that complete manufacturing of these buses would also start in Pakistan within three years.