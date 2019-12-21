UrduPoint.com
Fawad Chaudhry Says India Paying Price Of Modi's Madness, Fanaticism

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 07:04 PM

Fawad Chaudhry says India paying price of Modi's madness, fanaticism

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry says minorities in India are going through miserable times

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry says minorities in India are going through miserable times.Talking to Twitter on Saturday, he said: "Scores are dead in India in protests against new citizenship law, India is paying price of #ModiMadness fanaticism has gripped India, minorities are going through miserable times, Modi&Co are on a mission to end India as union, sincerely hope that people will get rid of fanatics rule.

"According to reports, protests in India against a new citizenship law that critics say targets Muslims are growing by the day as the number of people killed in the violence during protests on Friday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 14, with the highest in Meerut.

