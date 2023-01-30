Fawad Chaudhry sent to jail on judicial remand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to jail on judicial remand in a case of allegedly inciting the public to violence against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja heard the case. The accused was produced before the court around 3 p.m. At the request of the defence lawyer, the court ordered the police to open the handcuffs of the accused.

The prosecutor informed the court that Fawad Chaudhry was taken to Lahore for the photogrammetric test from the forensic lab. The photogrammetric test was necessary for the identification of the real person.

He said the prosecution needed to recover the laptop, mobile phone, and other electronic devices of the accused, for which his more physical remand was required.

The ECP's lawyer on the occasion said they just wanted a photogrammetric test of the accused and that had been done.

Fawad Chaudhry's lawyer Dr Baber Awan said the accused had admitted his statement and the prosecution had made a fun of him.

He said the prosecution had no practical grounds for further physical remand of his client.

After hearing the arguments, the court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand. The court also allowed Fawad Chaudhry to meet his family members.