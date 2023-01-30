UrduPoint.com

Fawad Chaudhry Sent To Jail On Judicial Remand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Fawad Chaudhry sent to jail on judicial remand

A local court on Tuesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to jail on judicial remand in a case of allegedly inciting the public to violence against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to jail on judicial remand in a case of allegedly inciting the public to violence against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja heard the case. The accused was produced before the court around 3 p.m. At the request of the defence lawyer, the court ordered the police to open the handcuffs of the accused.

The prosecutor informed the court that Fawad Chaudhry was taken to Lahore for the photogrammetric test from the forensic lab. The photogrammetric test was necessary for the identification of the real person.

He said the prosecution needed to recover the laptop, mobile phone, and other electronic devices of the accused, for which his more physical remand was required.

The ECP's lawyer on the occasion said they just wanted a photogrammetric test of the accused and that had been done.

Fawad Chaudhry's lawyer Dr Baber Awan said the accused had admitted his statement and the prosecution had made a fun of him.

He said the prosecution had no practical grounds for further physical remand of his client.

After hearing the arguments, the court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand. The court also allowed Fawad Chaudhry to meet his family members.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Police Mobile Election Commission Of Pakistan Jail Family From Court Fawad Chaudhry P

Recent Stories

CM for ensuring availability of free medicines in ..

CM for ensuring availability of free medicines in emergencies at govt hospitals

18 seconds ago
 CS Balochistan finds driver and owner responsible ..

CS Balochistan finds driver and owner responsible for Lasbela bus accident

19 seconds ago
 Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Communit ..

Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Punjab Ib ..

21 seconds ago
 Creating a framework for curriculum development : ..

Creating a framework for curriculum development : Inclusion of heritage topics i ..

25 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi telep ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi telephones KPK CM for condolence

11 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns Peshawar blast

Mohsin Naqvi condemns Peshawar blast

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.