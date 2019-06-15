Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim during a function

(@imziishan)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry slapped journalist Sami Ibrahim at wedding in Faisalabad. The sources confirmed this incident.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry slapped journalist Sami Ibrahim at wedding in Faisalabad. The sources confirmed this incident.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary says Sami wanted 200 million adverts for fake degrees fame BOL when he was Info minister, Sami started blackmailing him when revenue refused.



We are waiting for more updates on this sad incident.