Fawad Chaudhry Slaps PTI Leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen At Adiala Jail Gate

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate

Altercation takes place between both at entrance of Adiala jail in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2025) Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary slapped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shoaib Shaheen at the entrance of Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The altercation took place between Fawad Chaudhary and PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at the entrance of the Adiala jail.

The sources said that the fight took place at Gate No. 5 of Adiala Jail, where Fawad Chaudhry called Shoaib Shaheen a “tout”.

In response, Shaheen told Chaudhry to “mind his own business,”.

The confrontation escalated when Fawad Chaudhry slapped Shoaib Shaheen. Shoaib Shaheen fell to the ground and got injured.

Following the altercation, Fawad Chaudhry entered the jail while Shoaib Shaheen was later called inside by the Adiala Jail superintendent.

Fawad Chaudhry has previously been involved in altercations with anchorpersons Mubasher Lucman and Sami Ibrahim.

