Fawad Chaudhry visits Police Service Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Friday visited Police Service Center along with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and lauded his vision to facilitate people in various police related tasks through one-window operation.

The minister was briefed about the various departments of the Police Service Center. He also interacted with the visitors there who also hailed the efforts of Islamabad police for delivery of various services in a prompt manner, a police spokesman said.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Islamabad police had launched various programs to facilitate people and incumbent government was very much serious towards friendly police ecology throughout the country.

Capital Police, he said, were resolving the public issues in an efficient manner and police were at doorstep of people to heed their complaints.

It is to mention that Police Service Center is providing various services including issuance of 'Character Certificate', 'Police Clearance Certificate', 'Missing/Lost Reporting', 'Tenant Registration', Servant Registration', 'Vehicle Verification', etc.