ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A lower court here on Tuesday adjourned hearing on post arrest bail petition of PTI's leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in case regarding inciting the public against ECP.

Additional District and Session Judge Faizan Haider Gilani heard the bail petition of PTI's leader. At the outset of hearing, ECP's lawyer Saad Hassan prayed the court to adjourn the case till after tomorrow.

He also requested the court to provide the copy of bail petition so that they could respond on it.

The court said that it would hear the arguments of all respondents together on the bail case. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.

Dr. Baber Awan filed the bail petition on behalf of Fawad Chaudhry.

It may be mentioned here that the police had registered a case against PTI's leader for inciting the pubic against the ECP.