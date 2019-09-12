Fawad Chaudry served notice in eligibility case

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday served notices to respondents including Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a petition challenging his eligibility as member of the Parliament.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked while hearing the petition filed by television anchor Sami Ibrahim against the eligibility of federal minister, why the parliamentary matters were dragged into the courts.

During course of proceeding, the petitioner's counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi claimed that Fawad Chaudhry had not declared his all assets in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The federal minster, he said, had not mentioned his Jehlum and Pakpatan's properties.

He prayed the court to declared the federal minister disqualified under Article 62 1(f) on concealment of his assets' information from ECP.

The court sought reply from respondents and adjourned the case for two weeks.