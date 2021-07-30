UrduPoint.com
Fawad Commends Shahzad Akbar For Filing Case Against Nazir Chohan

Fri 30th July 2021

Fawad commends Shahzad Akbar for filing case against Nazir Chohan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday lauded Prime Minister's advisor on Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar for filing a case against accused (Nazir Chohan) for levelling unfounded, false and vexatious' allegations against him.

In a tweet, he hoped that the courts would take such heinous offence seriously and award exemplary punishment to the accused (Nazir Chohan on making the allegations concerning Akbar's religious beliefs during an appearance on a television channel in May last).

It was common practice in politics to hurl decrees of blasphemy and terming political opponents as non believers or idolater, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

