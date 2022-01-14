UrduPoint.com

Fawad Comments On Opposition Defeat In Parliament With Picture, Couplet

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 01:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday tweeted a couplet from Punjabi poetry and a picture of opposition leaders and members to illustrate their humiliating defeat in the National Assembly the other day.

The couplet was from poetry of a prominent Saraiki-language poet Shakir Shujabadi and the picture in which opposition leaders and members can be seen sitting with gloom after the government succeeded in getting the bills of important nature passed from the NA.

"Yet another defeat for opposition," Chaudhry Fawad said in a tweet, expressing the hope that the opposition leaders would not be in the Parliament after the general elections 2023.

The next election of 2023 would be the last polls of 'Zardari group' and 'Noon League', he added.

