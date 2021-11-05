UrduPoint.com

Fawad Concerned Over Frequent Criminal Incidents In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:32 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday expressed concern over the frequency of criminal incidents being shared on social media from inside Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday expressed concern over the frequency of criminal incidents being shared on social media from inside Sindh.

In a tweet, he said it seemed that there was no writ of law in Sindh.

He said that first journalist Aziz Memon was murdered, then came the video of hunting of powerful people and now the murder of a helpless woman.

He said that people close to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were involved in these incidents. He asked the PPP leadership not to trample humanity.

