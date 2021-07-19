- Home
Fawad Concerned Over Reports Of Modi Regime Using Israeli Software For Spying On Journalists, Political Opponents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep concern over reports that Indian government used Israeli software to spy on journalists and political opponents.
In a tweet he said he was "extremely concerned on news reports emerging from @guardiannews that Indian Govt used Israeli software to spy on Journalists, political opponents and politicians. Unethical policies of #ModiGovt have dangerously polarised India and the region... More details are emerging"