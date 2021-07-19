Fawad concerned over reports of Modi regime using Israeli software for spying on journalists, political opponents

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep concern over reports that Indian government used Israeli software to spy on journalists and political opponents.

In a tweet he said he was "extremely concerned on news reports emerging from @guardiannews that Indian Govt used Israeli software to spy on Journalists, political opponents and politicians. Unethical policies of #ModiGovt have dangerously polarised India and the region... More details are emerging"