Fawad Concerned Over Worrying Levels Of Islamophobia In Western Society

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

Fawad concerned over worrying levels of Islamophobia in western society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed his grave concerns over the worrying levels of Islamophobia in western society and hoped that effective measures would be taken to prevent such repugnant incidents.

In a tweet, he said, a Pakistani family was martyred in a racist attack in Canada, and now, again motivated by hate, another Muslim named Kashif was attacked by the extremists with daggers in the city of Saskatoon, Canada.

