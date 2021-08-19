UrduPoint.com

Fawad Condemns Cracker Attack In Bahawalnagar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

Fawad condemns cracker attack in Bahawalnagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday vehemently condemned cracker attack in Bahawalnagar.

In a statement, he said the anti-Pakistan elements wanted to create chaos during Muharram, but such cowardly acts of terrorism cannot dampen our spirits.

He vowed frustrating the nefarious designs of anti-social elements adding,"We will not allow the nefarious intentions of terrorists to succeed."

