Fawad Condemns IED Blast In Balochistan

Sun 22nd August 2021 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday strongly condemned blast of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Gichik, Balochistan.

In a statement, the minister said that he was sad to hear about martyrdom of Captain Kashif in the terrorist incident.

He said such cowardly acts could not dampen the spirits of the nation.

The nation stood by the security forces in the war on terror, he said adding the sacrifices of the security forces would not go in vain.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of Captain Kashif in eternal peace and grant speedy recovery to the injured personnel.

