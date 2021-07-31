Fawad condemns Modi govt for pressurizing Gibbs not to participate in Kashmir League

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that this was not the first time that Modi government of India had used cricket for its dirty politics

In a tweet, he said that the pressure on South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs not to participate in the Kashmir League was a continuation of this old practice.

"We strongly condemn this action", the minister said adding that the Kashmiris struggle would not be harmed by such measures but it would be highlighted.