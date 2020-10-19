UrduPoint.com
Fawad Condemns PPP For Utilizing Official Resources In Holding Public Meetings Of PDM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 01:30 AM

Fawad condemns PPP for utilizing official resources in holding public meetings of PDM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday condemned the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party for utilizing official resources in holding public meetings of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Trillions of rupees were provided to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government to improve drainage system for Karachi besides resolving the issues of people of provincial areas, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

"No visible development was seen in Karachi and other areas of Sindh, " he stated.

Voicing serious concerns over use of public money for organizing public gatherings, he said that Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto started the drive against the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for availing National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

He stated that purpose of the participants of the PDM was to pressurize the ruling party to get rid of National Accountability Bureau (NAB),cases so that looted money could be protected in a proper manner.

Maryam and Bilawal Bhutto had no future in Pakistan, he said adding that both the leaders of PPP and PML-N wanted to save the money plundered from the public projects.

He made it clear that PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give NRO to any corrupt leaders.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and Zardari should apply for plea bargain to get rid of corruption cases.

