Fawad Condemns Sindh Govt Measures Taken Against Opposition Leader

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 08:50 PM

Fawad condemns Sindh govt measures taken against opposition leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said that the measures taken by the Sindh government against the opposition leader are highly reprehensible.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that such measures only taken as revenge will increase the bitterness.

He said that the law has been blown up.

Chaudhry Fawad said that Haleem Adil Sheikh strikes the Sindh government like a thorn.

The tweet of federal minister came in response to demolition of opposition leaders' farmhouses as part of anti encroachment drive of Sindh government.

More Stories From Pakistan

