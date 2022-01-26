UrduPoint.com

Fawad Condemns Sindh Police Hooliganism Against Peaceful MQM Protesters

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Fawad condemns Sindh police hooliganism against peaceful MQM protesters

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday strongly condemned the hooliganism of Sindh police against the peaceful Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) workers who were holding protest against the recently passed local government law by the provincial government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday strongly condemned the hooliganism of Sindh police against the peaceful Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) workers who were holding protest against the recently passed local government law by the provincial government.

At a time when an event like the Pakistan Super League was about to take place, there was no justification to such a violent incident, the minister said in a tweet.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership of Sindh chapter was closely monitoring the situation, he said and assured of his full support to the MQM.

