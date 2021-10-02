UrduPoint.com

Fawad Condemns Terrorist Attack On Security Forces Vehicle In Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 11:49 PM

Fawad condemns terrorist attack on security forces vehicle in Waziristan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security forces vehicle in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security forces vehicle in North Waziristan.

The news of martyrdom of Pakistan Army and Levies soldiers in the incident of terrorism was sad, the minister for information said in a statement.

The minister said such cowardly acts cannot dampen the spirits of the nation which stood by the security forces in the war against terrorism.

The sacrifices of the security forces, he said would not be in vain.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist North Waziristan Army Vehicle Sad

Recent Stories

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

4 seconds ago
 Italy striker Immobile hobbles out of Nations Leag ..

Italy striker Immobile hobbles out of Nations League finals

5 seconds ago
 Algeria Recalls Ambassador Over France's Visa Curb ..

Algeria Recalls Ambassador Over France's Visa Curbs - Reports

7 seconds ago
 Russia Benefits From Ideology-Free Foreign Policy ..

Russia Benefits From Ideology-Free Foreign Policy - Lavrov

10 seconds ago
 Fire ravages Honduran resort island

Fire ravages Honduran resort island

1 hour ago
 Fawad strongly condemns terrorist attacks on secur ..

Fawad strongly condemns terrorist attacks on security forces' vehicle

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.