Fawad condemns terrorist attack on security forces vehicle in Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security forces vehicle in North Waziristan.

The news of martyrdom of Pakistan Army and Levies soldiers in the incident of terrorism was sad, the minister for information said in a statement.

The minister said such cowardly acts cannot dampen the spirits of the nation which stood by the security forces in the war against terrorism.

The sacrifices of the security forces, he said would not be in vain.