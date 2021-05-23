UrduPoint.com
Fawad Condoles Demise Of Akram Chaudhry's Mother

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:40 AM

Fawad condoles demise of Akram Chaudhry's mother

LAHORE , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday visited Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf leader Akram Chaudhry's home to offer condolences on the sad demise of his mother.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with great courage.

