LAHORE , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday visited Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf leader Akram Chaudhry's home to offer condolences on the sad demise of his mother.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with great courage.