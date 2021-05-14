Fawad condoles demise of Farooq Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of artist, director and puppeteer Farooq Qaiser.

In a condolence message, he said, Farooq Qaiser with his skills introduced the old art of puppetry to the new dimension and the characters created by him showed the society its real face.

The demise of "Uncle Sargam'' is a great loss and vacuum created by his death could not be filled in many years to come.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.