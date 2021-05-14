UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Condoles Demise Of Farooq Qaiser

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

Fawad condoles demise of Farooq Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of artist, director and puppeteer Farooq Qaiser.

In a condolence message, he said, Farooq Qaiser with his skills introduced the old art of puppetry to the new dimension and the characters created by him showed the society its real face.

The demise of "Uncle Sargam'' is a great loss and vacuum created by his death could not be filled in many years to come.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Farooq Qaiser Family

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

41 minutes ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

6 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

6 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

7 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.