Fawad condoles demise of senior actor Masood Akhtar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior actor Masood Akhtar.

In a tweet, the minister said the deceased exhibited his great professional capabilities in many films, dramas and theatre productions.

The minister said the senior actor had appeared in his first play "Paisa Bolta Hay" (Money Speaks) at the Al-Hamra Hall in 1970.

Fawad said the services rendered by Masood Akhtar for the art and showbiz industry would long be remembered.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.