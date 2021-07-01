Fawad condoles demise of veteran actor Anwar Iqbal

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Thursday condoled the death of Urdu and Sindhi drama artist Anwar Iqbal Baloch who passed away in Karachi after protracted illness

He, in his condolence message, said the memorable role played by Anwar in his dramas was imprinted in the minds of fans.

"Anwar was excelled in his unique style and eloquence," said Fawad. The vacuum created from his passing could not be easily filled.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate ranks of the deceased in paradise and give courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.