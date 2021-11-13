UrduPoint.com

Fawad Condoles Demise Of Veteran Actor Sohail Asghar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 04:31 PM

Fawad condoles demise of veteran actor Sohail Asghar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday condoled the death of artist Sohail Asghar, who, passed away in Lahore on Saturday after protracted illness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday condoled the death of artist Sohail Asghar, who, passed away in Lahore on Saturday after protracted illness.

The death news of Sohail Asghar has saddened the entire nation, said Fawad in his condolence message.

He said Sohail displayed memorable acting skills as stage and television actor. The demise of Asghar is a great loss of showbiz industry.

Fawad prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate ranks of the deceased in paradise and give courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Lahore Showbiz Family TV Industry

Recent Stories

Three held with narcotics in sargodha

Three held with narcotics in sargodha

1 minute ago
 Rising number of diabetic patients a wake-up call: ..

Rising number of diabetic patients a wake-up call: PGMI Principal

1 minute ago
 Teachers demand issuance of promotion notification ..

Teachers demand issuance of promotion notification without further delay

7 minutes ago
 Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir most m ..

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir most militarized zone in world: Chin ..

7 minutes ago
 Bundestag President Urges Germans to Avoid Big Chr ..

Bundestag President Urges Germans to Avoid Big Christmas, New Year Events Amid C ..

7 minutes ago
 SU offers MA external programme in its affiliated ..

SU offers MA external programme in its affiliated colleges after two-year suspen ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.