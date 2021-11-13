Fawad condoles demise of veteran actor Sohail Asghar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday condoled the death of artist Sohail Asghar, who, passed away in Lahore on Saturday after protracted illness

The death news of Sohail Asghar has saddened the entire nation, said Fawad in his condolence message.

He said Sohail displayed memorable acting skills as stage and television actor. The demise of Asghar is a great loss of showbiz industry.

Fawad prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate ranks of the deceased in paradise and give courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.