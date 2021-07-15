ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former President Mamnoon Hussain.

In a condolence message, he said he is grieved over the death of former president.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant him high rank in Jannah and patience to his family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.