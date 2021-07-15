UrduPoint.com
Fawad Condoles Mamnoon Hussain's Demise

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Fawad condoles Mamnoon Hussain's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former President Mamnoon Hussain.

In a condolence message, he said he is grieved over the death of former president.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant him high rank in Jannah and patience to his family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

