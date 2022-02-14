UrduPoint.com

Fawad Condoles Over Demise Of Justice (r) Haji Akram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Justice (Retd) Haji Muhammad Akram Baitu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Justice (Retd) Haji Muhammad Akram Baitu.

In a condolence message, Fawad said he was shocked to hear the news of the death of Justice (R) Haji Muhammad Akram with whom his elders had a deep connection.

"With his demise, we have lost one of our great elders", he remarked.

The minister said he equally shared grief with the bereaved family.

Fawad prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

