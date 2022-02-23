UrduPoint.com

Fawad Condoles Senator Rehman Malik's Demise

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Fawad condoles Senator Rehman Malik's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday condoled the demise of Senator Rehman Malik and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace,.

Rehman Malik had breathed his last yesterday due to coronavirus complications here.

"Rehman Malik passed away - Inna Lillah e Wa Inna Elah-e-Rajaioon . . . May Allah Almighty rest him in peace," the minister expressed his feelings in a tweet.

Highlighting deceased's role into the investigation of Hudaibiya case, Fawad saidthough justice was still awaited in that case but late Rehman's probe had exposed the corrupt elements how modern techniques they were applying for the corruption which also stunned the general public.

