UrduPoint.com

Fawad Condoles With Sarfraz Khan's Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Fawad condoles with Sarfraz Khan's family

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday condoled with grieving family of late Sarfraz Khan Baloch during a visit to his residence here

FAISALABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday condoled with grieving family of late Sarfraz Khan Baloch during a visit to his residence here.

Fawad, accompanied by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, offered condolences with Sarfraz's brother Dr Khalid Imtiaz Baloch and daughter Mehmal Sarfraz.

Both the ministers also offered Fateha and prayed to the Almighty for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and granting courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

Sarfraz Khan Baloch, who died a few days ago, was son of the renowned social figure Muhammad Anwar Ali Khan Baloch.

Related Topics

Visit Died Anwar Ali Family

Recent Stories

Govt takes steps to remove hurdles in process of i ..

Govt takes steps to remove hurdles in process of investment: PM

18 minutes ago
 SSP awards best performing officials of traffic po ..

SSP awards best performing officials of traffic police

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Hold Meeting With Russian Investors in Kab ..

Taliban Hold Meeting With Russian Investors in Kabul on Industry Development - O ..

3 minutes ago
 PMC awards additional 50 seats to Northwest School ..

PMC awards additional 50 seats to Northwest School of Medicine

3 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib visits Ehsaas Kafalat Registration C ..

Farrukh Habib visits Ehsaas Kafalat Registration Centre

33 minutes ago
 S. Africa parliament blaze under control, suspect ..

S. Africa parliament blaze under control, suspect charged

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.