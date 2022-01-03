(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday condoled with grieving family of late Sarfraz Khan Baloch during a visit to his residence here.

Fawad, accompanied by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, offered condolences with Sarfraz's brother Dr Khalid Imtiaz Baloch and daughter Mehmal Sarfraz.

Both the ministers also offered Fateha and prayed to the Almighty for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and granting courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

Sarfraz Khan Baloch, who died a few days ago, was son of the renowned social figure Muhammad Anwar Ali Khan Baloch.