(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of son of Dunya Television's anchorperson and Executive Director Programming Habib Akram.

In a message, the minister sympathized with him and termed the son's death a great shock for the family.

Fawad said he equally shared grief of Habib Akram and the family in this hour of sorrow; and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family.