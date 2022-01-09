Fawad condoles with veteran journalist Habib Akram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday met veteran journalist and senior anchor person Habib Akram and offered Fateha for the departed soul of his son Abdullah who died few days back.

The minister extended his heart felt condolences to Habib Akram and said he shared the grief of the bereaved family at this difficult time.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant them courage to bear the loss with fortitude.