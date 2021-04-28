UrduPoint.com
Fawad Congratulates Farrukh Habib On Appointment As State Minister

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Fawad congratulates Farrukh Habib on appointment as state minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday congratulated Farrukh Habib on his appointment as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

In a tweet the minister said, "Congratulations to Farrukh Habib for his well deserved appointment as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting".

Chaudhry Fawad said he will take oath of his office tomorrow.

